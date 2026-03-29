Oozing prettiness…

Colourful hearts scattered…. the window display sooo beautifully done



The reflections were so lovely in the sunshine… it may have been super chilly the sunshine but oh boy it’s was a lovely wander…



I’m sure the inside would have been a delight…



A lovely ‘love quote’…

“You've gotta dance like there's nobody watching, Love like you'll never be hurt, Sing like there's nobody listening, And live like it's heaven on earth.”