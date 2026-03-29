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59 / 365
Oozing prettiness…
Colourful hearts scattered…. the window display sooo beautifully done
The reflections were so lovely in the sunshine… it may have been super chilly the sunshine but oh boy it’s was a lovely wander…
I’m sure the inside would have been a delight…
A lovely ‘love quote’…
“You've gotta dance like there's nobody watching, Love like you'll never be hurt, Sing like there's nobody listening, And live like it's heaven on earth.”
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th March 2026 2:53pm
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