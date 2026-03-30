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It’s true what the poets say…
this is the city of love….
I’ve always lived in a positive bubble…🤣
“the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams”.
Eleanor Roosevelt
Hearts are everywhere reminding us of kindness…
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th March 2026 2:55pm
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