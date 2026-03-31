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What was I doing in 1989? What were you doing in 1989? by beverley365
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What was I doing in 1989? What were you doing in 1989?

It was fun going back in time in my journal & sitting day dreaming for a moment or two… ahh honestly the morning….with smiles.

Drinking my coffee I was remembering the past… maybe it helps us to be thankful for the present.

At the beginning of this year I had a spit spot which is honestly on going… I find it impossible to reduce my memorabilia….

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning”. Albert Einstein
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Zilli~ ace
Great quote to mull over a morning coffee!
March 31st, 2026  
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