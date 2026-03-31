What was I doing in 1989? What were you doing in 1989?

It was fun going back in time in my journal & sitting day dreaming for a moment or two… ahh honestly the morning….with smiles.



Drinking my coffee I was remembering the past… maybe it helps us to be thankful for the present.



At the beginning of this year I had a spit spot which is honestly on going… I find it impossible to reduce my memorabilia….



“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning”. Albert Einstein