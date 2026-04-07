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Nature is so clever… some see a tree… I see a heart 🤍
Wandering through the concrete jungle… It’s fun capturing the essence of the streets.
Captured forever 😃
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th April 2026 6:56am
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