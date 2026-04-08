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The New opposite the Old… The beautiful trees in between… by beverley365
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The New opposite the Old… The beautiful trees in between…

I love the old Brasseries full of character & you’re often welcomed by charming gentleman.
They have been delighting the capitals ‘night owls’ for ever.

As the gentleman got closer I thought just maybe he might look up? I heard him talking & the closer he got his voice was 10 to the dozen….

I can say this because I have big feet myself… Nice skinny big trainers …

The modern v ancient…. I like them both….
I feel they compliment each other…. Just as the youth of today v adults.

Coffee in the sunshine ☀️ yippee! The little garden is green & lush… just what I fancy…
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Babs ace
What huge feet he has
April 8th, 2026  
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