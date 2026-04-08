The New opposite the Old… The beautiful trees in between…

I love the old Brasseries full of character & you’re often welcomed by charming gentleman.

They have been delighting the capitals ‘night owls’ for ever.



As the gentleman got closer I thought just maybe he might look up? I heard him talking & the closer he got his voice was 10 to the dozen….



I can say this because I have big feet myself… Nice skinny big trainers …



The modern v ancient…. I like them both….

I feel they compliment each other…. Just as the youth of today v adults.



Coffee in the sunshine ☀️ yippee! The little garden is green & lush… just what I fancy…