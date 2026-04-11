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A gentle walk towards the metro… a few new streets to discover… by beverley365
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A gentle walk towards the metro… a few new streets to discover…

I’m heading straight ahead towards the Seine & an amazing collection of artwork being displayed.

I chatted to the owner very friendly stylish gentleman… thousands of happy tourists which ever way you looked…. Nice atmosphere in the glorious sunshine.☀️

These few words lived on my fridge for many years… from a very lovely colleague:

“Happiness is like a butterfly
the more you chase it the more
it will allude you,
but if you sit down quietly,
it may come and settle on your shoulder.”.
Najma 2008

One day the butterfly will sit on my shoulder …
we meet people when the time is right….
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Mags ace
Lovely street looking so peaceful and quiet.
April 11th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and such beautiful weather.
April 11th, 2026  
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