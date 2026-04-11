A gentle walk towards the metro… a few new streets to discover…

I’m heading straight ahead towards the Seine & an amazing collection of artwork being displayed.



I chatted to the owner very friendly stylish gentleman… thousands of happy tourists which ever way you looked…. Nice atmosphere in the glorious sunshine.☀️



These few words lived on my fridge for many years… from a very lovely colleague:



“Happiness is like a butterfly

the more you chase it the more

it will allude you,

but if you sit down quietly,

it may come and settle on your shoulder.”.

Najma 2008



One day the butterfly will sit on my shoulder …

we meet people when the time is right….