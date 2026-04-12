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Wow! every time I pass…the windows are spectacular… by beverley365
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Wow! every time I pass…the windows are spectacular…

The sunshine makes every thing more attractive…

Small actions on Sunday create momentum for the whole week ahead… my to do list can Wait 😎
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Tim L ace
Lovely composition with the colourful shop window opposite the blue sky, very Spring in Paris !
April 12th, 2026  
Lesley ace
It is very striking
April 12th, 2026  
Corinne ace
And there’s a heart ! 😉
April 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a colourful shop window
April 12th, 2026  
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