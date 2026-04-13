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The garden has woken & is looking beautiful…
Needs a little love & attention… I know someone who’s going to do this 🤣
Gardening is the purest of human pleasures…
Francis Bacon
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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16
Comments
2
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th April 2026 10:05am
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Lesley
ace
Ah lovely
April 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
What a lovely find and capture.
April 13th, 2026
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