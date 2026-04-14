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I spy Snoopy… I loved the comic strip by Charles M Schulz
What an amazing cartoonist.
The world’s most famous beagle… he was always so chilled. Loved it…
A little daydreaming of happy memories is good for us.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2026 1:33pm
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