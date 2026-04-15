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A beautiful welcome…
A nice start to the day… peace is always beautiful…& kindness is free. I’m feeling super excited.
Living might mean taking chances, but they’re worth taking.
Dreams inspire reality…🍀🙏
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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4
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th April 2026 10:38am
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Diana
ace
I love your teacup, or is that an espresso you are having ;-)
April 15th, 2026
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