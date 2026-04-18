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The rosemary bush’s are thriving…. Hearts are everywhere…
My favourite herb… along with so many more.
Beautiful sunny day, so I was happy to spit spit the garden a little. Lovely to see the roses opening …stunning colours & soo tall.
The sky is full of clouds now… rain is just what the little garden needs.
It’s great to think out of the box…
All good fun 🤩
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Hearts are Everywhere
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th April 2026 4:09pm
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