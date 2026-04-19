Previous
Tidying up the Roses…. before the rain. by beverley365
80 / 365

Tidying up the Roses…. before the rain.

A lovely Sunday morning pottering… & sharing delicious coffee & yumminess with my son. The dark clouds patiently waiting for me to finish the roses… Voila… done.

“Be healthy & take care of yourself, be happy with the beautiful things that make you…you. 🤗
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and narrative :-)
April 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
So very pretty!
April 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact