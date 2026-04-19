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Tidying up the Roses…. before the rain.
A lovely Sunday morning pottering… & sharing delicious coffee & yumminess with my son. The dark clouds patiently waiting for me to finish the roses… Voila… done.
“Be healthy & take care of yourself, be happy with the beautiful things that make you…you. 🤗
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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4
Comments
2
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th April 2026 2:50pm
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Diana
ace
Lovely shot and narrative :-)
April 19th, 2026
Mags
ace
So very pretty!
April 19th, 2026
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