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Breakfast messages on my sons fridge door… by beverley365
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Breakfast messages on my sons fridge door…

I can’t imagine what crazy person does this… seems to be a regular thing & follows with hugs and laughter…

The dinner menu has now appeared… his fav

“ happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are all in harmony.”
Mahatma Gandhi 🍀🙏

20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds good !!
April 20th, 2026  
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