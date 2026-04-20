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Breakfast messages on my sons fridge door…
I can’t imagine what crazy person does this… seems to be a regular thing & follows with hugs and laughter…
The dinner menu has now appeared… his fav
“ happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are all in harmony.”
Mahatma Gandhi 🍀🙏
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
20th April 2026 5:21pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sounds good !!
April 20th, 2026
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