Previous
The heart 💛 of a flower… by beverley365
82 / 365

The heart 💛 of a flower…

It maybe a chilly morning but the sunshine is gorgeous… A little silliness…a few giggles 🤭 on my part of course.

It’s a beautiful brooch, my great aunties
66yrs old+

I read a beautiful quote so this photo. Has meaning…

“ the heart of Paris is a flower, a flower of love so pretty that she keeps it in her heart for their lives…”

Back to work… stop dolly daydreaming 😶‍🌫️
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact