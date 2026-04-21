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The heart 💛 of a flower…
It maybe a chilly morning but the sunshine is gorgeous… A little silliness…a few giggles 🤭 on my part of course.
It’s a beautiful brooch, my great aunties
66yrs old+
I read a beautiful quote so this photo. Has meaning…
“ the heart of Paris is a flower, a flower of love so pretty that she keeps it in her heart for their lives…”
Back to work… stop dolly daydreaming 😶🌫️
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st April 2026 11:46am
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