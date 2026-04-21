The heart 💛 of a flower…

It maybe a chilly morning but the sunshine is gorgeous… A little silliness…a few giggles 🤭 on my part of course.



It’s a beautiful brooch, my great aunties

66yrs old+



I read a beautiful quote so this photo. Has meaning…



“ the heart of Paris is a flower, a flower of love so pretty that she keeps it in her heart for their lives…”



Back to work… stop dolly daydreaming 😶‍🌫️