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As if by magic 🪄 sunbeams shining through the window by beverley365
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As if by magic 🪄 sunbeams shining through the window

It’s just gone 9am… with the wind blowing the bushes & just like that…. the shadows were bouncing on wall…
The angel of courage is 14cm tall so quite small…. A little surprise 20+ yrs ago…

My roses were past their best… I squished them yesterday being silly. I love this little vase… made by my youngest son when he was very young.

“ Seize the day, never give up, believe you can, create your destiny “. 🤗🍀🙏

22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely fv!
April 22nd, 2026  
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