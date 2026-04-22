As if by magic 🪄 sunbeams shining through the window

It’s just gone 9am… with the wind blowing the bushes & just like that…. the shadows were bouncing on wall…

The angel of courage is 14cm tall so quite small…. A little surprise 20+ yrs ago…



My roses were past their best… I squished them yesterday being silly. I love this little vase… made by my youngest son when he was very young.



“ Seize the day, never give up, believe you can, create your destiny “. 🤗🍀🙏



