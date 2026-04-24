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There’s always benefits of being early…
A quick flick through this glossy magazine… Lovely advert… simple & chic
A thought about the power of love🤍…
“ When the power of love overcomes ‘the
love of Power’…. the world will know peace”
Jimi Hendrix
.
I remember so clearly when the Phone was tied with a wire. … we were free….
Enough dilly dallying…. Get working Beverley 🤗🍀🙏😎
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th April 2026 10:46am
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Mags
ace
Beautiful image!
April 24th, 2026
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