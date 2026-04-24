There’s always benefits of being early…

A quick flick through this glossy magazine… Lovely advert… simple & chic



A thought about the power of love🤍…



“ When the power of love overcomes ‘the

love of Power’…. the world will know peace”

Jimi Hendrix

.

I remember so clearly when the Phone was tied with a wire. … we were free….



Enough dilly dallying…. Get working Beverley 🤗🍀🙏😎



