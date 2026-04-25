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First there were 3 …. Now there’s 5
The textures … details & artwork are very beautiful to see.
It’s quite a quirky art gallery… hearts are everywhere.
“ strolling through Paris, one cobblestone dream at a time, Paris where the streets whisper in poetry and art”….
Gosh, I had a beautiful day…
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2026 2:57pm
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