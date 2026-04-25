Previous
First there were 3 …. Now there’s 5 by beverley365
86 / 365

First there were 3 …. Now there’s 5

The textures … details & artwork are very beautiful to see.
It’s quite a quirky art gallery… hearts are everywhere.

“ strolling through Paris, one cobblestone dream at a time, Paris where the streets whisper in poetry and art”….
Gosh, I had a beautiful day…
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact