Previous
Life happens as Socrates used to say…. by beverley365
88 / 365

Life happens as Socrates used to say….

My son was due back early morning from Italy,
I sent a Monday morning hello & safe travels. He then rang me to say the only road to the little airport was closed due to a major accident.

I’m so happy he’s enjoying some time in a very beautiful place after working flat out these last three days.

Everything happens for a reason and yes, Socrates was always right…. Life happens.

So I decided to do a little doodling… a little silliness to make him smile… he loved it. The real card will be on his pillow when he comes home.

It’s been a lovely sunny day…. The flowers smell beautiful walking through the little garden. I’ve been so busy I haven’t taken a photo 😎
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That is do lovely
April 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact