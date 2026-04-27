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Life happens as Socrates used to say….
My son was due back early morning from Italy,
I sent a Monday morning hello & safe travels. He then rang me to say the only road to the little airport was closed due to a major accident.
I’m so happy he’s enjoying some time in a very beautiful place after working flat out these last three days.
Everything happens for a reason and yes, Socrates was always right…. Life happens.
So I decided to do a little doodling… a little silliness to make him smile… he loved it. The real card will be on his pillow when he comes home.
It’s been a lovely sunny day…. The flowers smell beautiful walking through the little garden. I’ve been so busy I haven’t taken a photo 😎
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th April 2026 2:54pm
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JackieR
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That is do lovely
April 27th, 2026
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