Life happens as Socrates used to say….

My son was due back early morning from Italy,

I sent a Monday morning hello & safe travels. He then rang me to say the only road to the little airport was closed due to a major accident.



I’m so happy he’s enjoying some time in a very beautiful place after working flat out these last three days.



Everything happens for a reason and yes, Socrates was always right…. Life happens.



So I decided to do a little doodling… a little silliness to make him smile… he loved it. The real card will be on his pillow when he comes home.



It’s been a lovely sunny day…. The flowers smell beautiful walking through the little garden. I’ve been so busy I haven’t taken a photo 😎