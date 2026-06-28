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I have arrived…. I spy a heart peeping through the nature.
A beautiful day listening to my friends plans…
I believe hopes & dreams do come true.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th June 2026 5:07pm
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