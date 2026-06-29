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A recent ceramic…
It’s wonderful to do what you love… ❤️
It’s been a lovely trip… not long enough…. but better than nothing 🤣
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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8
Comments
3
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th June 2026 3:09pm
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Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
June 29th, 2026
Mags
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Very cool!
June 29th, 2026
Corinne C
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A conversation starter!
June 29th, 2026
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