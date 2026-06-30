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Welcoming colours for the new month…
Lovely Murano glass… beautiful hearts off joy…
Wonderful memories…
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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8
Comments
3
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
6th March 2022 4:00pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful hearts
June 30th, 2026
Diana
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Such gorgeous colours, lovrly find and shot.
June 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
Delightful hearts and colors.
June 30th, 2026
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