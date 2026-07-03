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Fighting for survival… but in a chic way.
I popped under the gate to take a couple of photos… i took a big container of water too…
I immediately spotted a red heart…
I’ve had a whizzing around morning helping my son… time for my healthy breakfast….yummy 😋
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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4
Comments
2
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd July 2026 2:44pm
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Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, they are gorgeous!
July 3rd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Beauties!
July 3rd, 2026
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