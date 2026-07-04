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Beautiful stillness in the heat… the wall full of hearts…
“ let the summer vibes wrap around you like a warm hug… and fill your days with pure bliss “
“ here comes the Sun, doo doo doo dooo
Here comes the Sun…
. and I say, it’s all it’s alright.
Sun, sun sun here it comes…
The fabulous Beatles 🎵
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th June 2026 10:58am
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