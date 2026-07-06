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Teeny tiny sprig of broken roses… popped them in my little vase & hey presto they’ve woken up… by beverley365
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Teeny tiny sprig of broken roses… popped them in my little vase & hey presto they’ve woken up…

It’s warming up & the garden is ‘still’ I spotted a few butterflies in the shade… & slowly passed them.
A little “spit spotting”…can wait 😎
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Agnes ace
Nice shot
July 6th, 2026  
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