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Hearts are everywhere… 😃 by beverley365
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Hearts are everywhere… 😃

Even washing up is more exciting with smiley hearts.

A SpongeBob quote… if you believe in yourself, with a tiny pinch of magic, all your dreams can come true..,
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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