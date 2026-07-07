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Hearts are everywhere… 😃
Even washing up is more exciting with smiley hearts.
A SpongeBob quote… if you believe in yourself, with a tiny pinch of magic, all your dreams can come true..,
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th July 2026 9:56am
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