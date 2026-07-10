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I like taking fun shots 😃as I wander towards the Metro! by beverley365
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I like taking fun shots 😃as I wander towards the Metro!

A fun silly moment in the heat… even the reflections are oozing heat.

I got home & laid on the stone floor with a little cushion for my lower back & meditated… peace, cool & oh soo welcome. Just 30 mins & I felt terrific.



10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Mags ace
What a cute and fun capture!
July 10th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
My kind of toys :)
July 10th, 2026  
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