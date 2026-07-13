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Soo so old… hiding in between my vintage books
Oh my goodness it’s quite exciting to discover past beautiful things that I couldn’t part with…
Let the fun begin… time to share 🤗
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
12th July 2026 3:54pm
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