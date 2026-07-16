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Time to open it…. It’s been on my sons book shelf for ages… by beverley365
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Time to open it…. It’s been on my sons book shelf for ages…

Nothing is as beautiful as a good heart 💛
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Babs ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2026  
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