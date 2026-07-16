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Time to open it…. It’s been on my sons book shelf for ages…
Nothing is as beautiful as a good heart 💛
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Hearts are Everywhere
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
15th July 2026 3:51pm
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Babs
ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2026
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