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I spotted a little 🤍 on an old vintage bag… never used until today…
It was fun wandering & discovering… a lovely way to spend my Sunday 🧡
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 12:21pm
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Mags
ace
A very cute bag! Did you buy it?
July 19th, 2026
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