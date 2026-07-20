Previous
I spotted a lovely simple display… take my photo!!! by beverley365
160 / 365

I spotted a lovely simple display… take my photo!!!

So I did 🤣… no matter where I am. I seem to spot hearts everywhere I go
Hearts make us smile…

“ the best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched… They must be felt with the heart”.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact