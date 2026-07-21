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Ironing quickly in the sunshine… bright & beautiful morning. by beverley365
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Ironing quickly in the sunshine… bright & beautiful morning.

Whew finished…. It seems old fashioned I know my friends think I’m crazy… but isn’t it lovely to feel great for the new day. A flash of makeup & a little lip balm. Ready steady go!
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
I, too, iron. I love ironed pillowcases!
July 21st, 2026  
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