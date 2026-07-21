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Ironing quickly in the sunshine… bright & beautiful morning.
Whew finished…. It seems old fashioned I know my friends think I’m crazy… but isn’t it lovely to feel great for the new day. A flash of makeup & a little lip balm. Ready steady go!
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Beverley
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@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st July 2026 10:05am
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Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 21st, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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I, too, iron. I love ironed pillowcases!
July 21st, 2026
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