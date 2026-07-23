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Beautifully created… minute details & colours were so beautiful …
What fun it must have been to create this artwork…. & oozing hearts all around. A window that I noticed everyone stopped to admire.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 2:09pm
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Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2026
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