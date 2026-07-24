This is literally a hole in the wall…. & being curious, I stopped & peeped in

Wow… a colourful groovy sight to see… & all just for fun. The walls were dotted with hearts & stars… thriving plants & lights galore… a colourful happy hole… made me smile from ear to ear…



The first time I’ve missed a day of my photo journal… caught up now.



I’m off to help my young son soon… it’s nice to be needed. Even if it’s washing & spit spotting the tools & stuff 🤣🎶