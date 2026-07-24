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This is literally a hole in the wall…. & being curious, I stopped & peeped in
Wow… a colourful groovy sight to see… & all just for fun. The walls were dotted with hearts & stars… thriving plants & lights galore… a colourful happy hole… made me smile from ear to ear…
The first time I’ve missed a day of my photo journal… caught up now.
I’m off to help my young son soon… it’s nice to be needed. Even if it’s washing & spit spotting the tools & stuff 🤣🎶
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 3:43pm
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