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The spirit of a trattoria…well-sourced Italian products… even the flour is Italian.
I went inside to see… even though it wasn’t open warm & wonderful hellos & as colourful inside as out.
I could have eaten a freshly made pizza … on the spot…. immediately. 🤣. Wonderful tradition & authenticity…
I’d like to return for sure one day…
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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9
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 3:42pm
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Joan Robillard
ace
WOnderful
July 25th, 2026
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