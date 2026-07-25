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The spirit of a trattoria…well-sourced Italian products… even the flour is Italian. by beverley365
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The spirit of a trattoria…well-sourced Italian products… even the flour is Italian.

I went inside to see… even though it wasn’t open warm & wonderful hellos & as colourful inside as out.

I could have eaten a freshly made pizza … on the spot…. immediately. 🤣. Wonderful tradition & authenticity…
I’d like to return for sure one day…
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Joan Robillard ace
WOnderful
July 25th, 2026  
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