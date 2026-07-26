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Soo simple & so beautifully done… by beverley365
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Soo simple & so beautifully done…

I love discovering … these are more beautiful in real life. Incredibly expensive… most things are 🤣 Completely out of my price range.

Having my morning coffee & daydreaming I’ve decided to make a couple for my young friends in Pafos… I have a big desire to visit soon…

I miss my easy peasy simple life & the lovely neighbours.
There’s nothing quite like sitting on many neighbours porch’s drinking Sketo …. & helping the ladies… trimming the just picked vegetables for lunch…. Everybody eats together… family time everyday. Special moments shared…
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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