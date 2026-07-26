Soo simple & so beautifully done…

I love discovering … these are more beautiful in real life. Incredibly expensive… most things are 🤣 Completely out of my price range.



Having my morning coffee & daydreaming I’ve decided to make a couple for my young friends in Pafos… I have a big desire to visit soon…



I miss my easy peasy simple life & the lovely neighbours.

There’s nothing quite like sitting on many neighbours porch’s drinking Sketo …. & helping the ladies… trimming the just picked vegetables for lunch…. Everybody eats together… family time everyday. Special moments shared…