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Capturing a little love… a colourful collection… by beverley365
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Capturing a little love… a colourful collection…

Of all things cheerful & bright… a pretty presentation with lovely patterned bases…

You just never know what will catch your eye… these certainly caught my attention 🤣
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Mags ace
Lovely colorful lights.
July 27th, 2026  
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