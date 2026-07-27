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Capturing a little love… a colourful collection…
Of all things cheerful & bright… a pretty presentation with lovely patterned bases…
You just never know what will catch your eye… these certainly caught my attention 🤣
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 10:25am
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Mags
ace
Lovely colorful lights.
July 27th, 2026
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