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Looking up… day dreaming… & planning by beverley365
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Looking up… day dreaming… & planning

There is one thing that I absolutely love…Love 🧡 going out with my sons… & eating it doesn’t happen that often because they’re so busy working… but when it does, we have a blast…

The detail underneath the roof is a wow?
so beautiful… dating back to 1870…

We had a lovely catch up & a delicious time.
Roll on the next time… I’m visualising it already… 🤣

28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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