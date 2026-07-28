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Looking up… day dreaming… & planning
There is one thing that I absolutely love…Love 🧡 going out with my sons… & eating it doesn’t happen that often because they’re so busy working… but when it does, we have a blast…
The detail underneath the roof is a wow?
so beautiful… dating back to 1870…
We had a lovely catch up & a delicious time.
Roll on the next time… I’m visualising it already… 🤣
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 6:07pm
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