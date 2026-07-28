Looking up… day dreaming… & planning

There is one thing that I absolutely love…Love 🧡 going out with my sons… & eating it doesn’t happen that often because they’re so busy working… but when it does, we have a blast…



The detail underneath the roof is a wow?

so beautiful… dating back to 1870…



We had a lovely catch up & a delicious time.

Roll on the next time… I’m visualising it already… 🤣



