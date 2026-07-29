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History with reflections… reflections of love by beverley365
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History with reflections… reflections of love

Paris cemented its status as the global capital of electricity through foundational milestones…

At the 1881 International exposition of electricity at the Palais bedazzling ‘fairy’ electricity event 1900 worlds fair & the 1946 creation of the national utility electricity de France…

140 yrs of bazar d’electricite history could be fun to visit on a cool day…
Hearts are everywhere 🤍
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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