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History with reflections… reflections of love
Paris cemented its status as the global capital of electricity through foundational milestones…
At the 1881 International exposition of electricity at the Palais bedazzling ‘fairy’ electricity event 1900 worlds fair & the 1946 creation of the national utility electricity de France…
140 yrs of bazar d’electricite history could be fun to visit on a cool day…
Hearts are everywhere 🤍
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Hearts are Everywhere
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 10:29am
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