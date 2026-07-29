History with reflections… reflections of love

Paris cemented its status as the global capital of electricity through foundational milestones…



At the 1881 International exposition of electricity at the Palais bedazzling ‘fairy’ electricity event 1900 worlds fair & the 1946 creation of the national utility electricity de France…



140 yrs of bazar d’electricite history could be fun to visit on a cool day…

Hearts are everywhere 🤍