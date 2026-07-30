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Reflections of history… with some vintage Hearts…
The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched…
They must be felt with the heart 😎
Where there is love, there is life…
Mahatma Gandhi
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 10:28am
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