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Reflections of history… with some vintage Hearts… by beverley365
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Reflections of history… with some vintage Hearts…

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched…
They must be felt with the heart 😎

Where there is love, there is life…
Mahatma Gandhi
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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