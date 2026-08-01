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A moment recaptured… daydreaming & visualising special moments past…
At just like that… a new month begins…
“ do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment”…. Buddha.
A quote that makes me stop… and think😎
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Camera
iPad Air 2
Taken
21st November 2016 10:43am
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Diana
ace
A lovely still which made me smile, knowing it comes from you.
August 1st, 2026
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