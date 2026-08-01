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A moment recaptured… daydreaming & visualising special moments past… by beverley365
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A moment recaptured… daydreaming & visualising special moments past…

At just like that… a new month begins…

“ do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment”…. Buddha.

A quote that makes me stop… and think😎
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Diana ace
A lovely still which made me smile, knowing it comes from you.
August 1st, 2026  
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