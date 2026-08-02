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Thoughts for today… by beverley365
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Thoughts for today…

Daydreaming, reading, writing & laughing is the plan for today…

2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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