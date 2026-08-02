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Thoughts for today…
Daydreaming, reading, writing & laughing is the plan for today…
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
Hearts are Everywhere
Taken
4th February 2026 6:44am
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