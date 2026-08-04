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A rare b&w photo from me… I rather like it. by beverley365
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A rare b&w photo from me… I rather like it.

You just never know what you’ll see in the next window as you pass by.., Vintage memories of the old days….
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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