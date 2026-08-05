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Beautiful words for the end of the day…
A little time to self reflect… is a good thing …& to take time for Gratitude…
I read recently that it strengthens the immune system… it certainly helps self esteem & outlook on life.
I’m spit spotting my collections… it’s quite exciting time to share…
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Beverley
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@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Hearts are Everywhere
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25th June 2023 10:18pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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Very touching
August 5th, 2026
Mags
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Aww! That's so sweet.
August 5th, 2026
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