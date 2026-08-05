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Beautiful words for the end of the day… by beverley365
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Beautiful words for the end of the day…

A little time to self reflect… is a good thing …& to take time for Gratitude…
I read recently that it strengthens the immune system… it certainly helps self esteem & outlook on life.

I’m spit spotting my collections… it’s quite exciting time to share…
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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  • Hearts are Everywhere
  • 25th June 2023 10:18pm
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very touching
August 5th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! That's so sweet.
August 5th, 2026  
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