IMG_0016 by bex365
7 / 365

IMG_0016

Josey seems a little confused about the retirement changes. I’m not in front of the computer all day and I have been moving around cleaning a lot. But she’s adapting. She does love blankets.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Becky Cook

@bex365
1% complete

