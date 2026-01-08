Sign up
IMG_0661
Off season for camping. I don’t mind that we don’t camp when it’s cold, but it’s really warm here for a few days and that makes me miss camping a little bit, even though we don’t usually camp in January.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th January 2026 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Annie-Sue
ace
But you're as free as a bird now! You can find a new "usually" - so long as hubby's retired too :-)
January 8th, 2026
