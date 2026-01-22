Sign up
IMG_0710
The prompt today is focus. I do enjoy focusing on my plants. The Hoya had outgrown its pot, so I potted it up. Added some pathos cuttings that I rooted in water.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Becky Cook
@bex365
Annie-Sue
ace
And what did Danbo do ;-)
I love a hoya - but I think they have to grow in warmer and lighter conditions than I can provide - but the devil's ivy name is new to me - though the leaves look familiar.
January 22nd, 2026
