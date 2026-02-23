Previous
IMG_0835 by bex365
54 / 365

IMG_0835

No inspiration for today’s photo. Even Danbo threw up his arms. But perseverance and goals are important, so even though it’s a Hail Mary, it’s a photo. And on another note, Happy Birthday to my husband.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Becky Cook

@bex365
14% complete

Photo Details

