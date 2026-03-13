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Friday the 13th by bex365
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Friday the 13th

Josey went to the groomer today.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Becky Cook

@bex365
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Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
and she didn't ask for a "short back and sides" ;-))
March 13th, 2026  
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