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Snow by bex365
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Snow

After thunderstorms through the night and early morning hours, it started snowing. Snow is rare in central MS, but snow on 3/16 is almost unbelievable.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Becky Cook

@bex365
20% complete

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Annie-Sue ace
It knew you had put your winter woollies away!
March 16th, 2026  
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