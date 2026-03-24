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IMG_0971 by bex365
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IMG_0971

The plants have thrived surprisingly well inside this winter. I would have thought they would have gone dormant, but they haven’t. When we get back from our spring break trip, I will start moving them out on the back patio.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Becky Cook

@bex365
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